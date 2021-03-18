Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

