Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 750,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 644,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78,639 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,182,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.