Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 573,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 35,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

