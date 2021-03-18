Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,703 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $6,801,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 312,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

NYSE:BMO opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $89.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

