Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,353 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

