Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

