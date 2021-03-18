Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 366.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $185.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.15. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

