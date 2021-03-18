Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $134.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.36.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.