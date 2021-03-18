Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

