Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of First American Financial worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

