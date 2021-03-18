Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 59,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNA. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:CNA opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $46.72.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.