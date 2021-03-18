Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,014 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Universal Display by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $230.47 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

