Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,841 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,841 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 172,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

