Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,868 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Federated Hermes worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FHI opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

