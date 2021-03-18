Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 49,565 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 49,565 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,637 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

