Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,666 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Air Lease worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of AL opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

