Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,585 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBA. B. Riley raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.06 million, a PE ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

