Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $3.28 Million Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Asia 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.79. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.