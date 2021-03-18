Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 81,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 35,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $107.70 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

