Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 46,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Crown Castle International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 44,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,333,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Shares of CCI opened at $164.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.60.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.