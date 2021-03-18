Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $20,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

