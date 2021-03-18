Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $20,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.