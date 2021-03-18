Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Acquires £150.45 in Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn purchased 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.45 ($196.56).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

On Monday, January 18th, Leo Quinn bought 53 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($195.27).

LON:BBY opened at GBX 297.15 ($3.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 66.91. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.