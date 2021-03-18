Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 354,752 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Ball worth $266,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.60. 34,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,781. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

