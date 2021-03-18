Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 5.1%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.51. Approximately 4,236,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,537,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -126.70 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

