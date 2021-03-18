bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 53.9% Lower Over Last Week

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 53.9% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $1,345.62 or 0.02309682 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $751,093.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00454260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00061723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00132489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.58 or 0.00656679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 6,696 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars.

