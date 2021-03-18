Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $175,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $23.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,068.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,959. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,047.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,765.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.