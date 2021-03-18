Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 191,430 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $115,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $143.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,992. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -805.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

