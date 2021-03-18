Bamco Inc. NY Has $165.06 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.87% of TransUnion worth $165,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 443,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 131,921 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,192 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,796. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,608. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

