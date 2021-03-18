Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,793 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $480,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

BABA traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.36. 169,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,684,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.