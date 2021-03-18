Banano Reaches Market Cap of $14.79 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Banano has a total market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $84,753.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banano has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.37 or 0.00456978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00062181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00051154 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00143150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00634939 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,240,193 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

