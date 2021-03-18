Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Banco Sabadell raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 74,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76,981 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 434,759 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.