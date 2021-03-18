Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.92

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 165826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLX shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

