Band Protocol Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $288.82 million and approximately $116.35 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $14.09 or 0.00024402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00629568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034288 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

