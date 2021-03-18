Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading Down 8%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s stock price fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $120.01 and last traded at $120.50. 552,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 582,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,846.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,316 shares of company stock valued at $42,703,943 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

