Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $93,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,939,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,705,000 after purchasing an additional 655,750 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 461,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 288,792 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $327.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.