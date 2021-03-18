Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,632,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,935 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of America worth $170,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.83. 3,595,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,887,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $343.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

