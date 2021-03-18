Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,887,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $343.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $38.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

