Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,684 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of Core-Mark worth $17,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 63.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 404,446 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Core-Mark by 164.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 275,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,823,000 after purchasing an additional 212,695 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Core-Mark by 19.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81,827 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

CORE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.