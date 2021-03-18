Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Global Net Lease worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

