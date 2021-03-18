Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Cohu worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cohu by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,719,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

