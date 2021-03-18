Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.69 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.07% of PBF Energy worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Comerica Bank increased its position in PBF Energy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 27,567 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $16.77 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.