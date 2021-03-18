Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.03 Million Stock Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.53% of Echo Global Logistics worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $801,215. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECHO. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $892.17 million, a P/E ratio of 139.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.