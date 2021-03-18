Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 522,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,041 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of The Carlyle Group worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after buying an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

CG opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

