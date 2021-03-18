Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

