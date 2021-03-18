BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BKU. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

NYSE BKU opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

