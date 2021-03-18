Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Stephens started coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $21,032,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

