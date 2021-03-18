Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €110.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

EPA AIR opened at €101.00 ($118.82) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €94.09 and a 200-day moving average of €82.75. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

