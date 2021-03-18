Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCS. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. Analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VNBTrust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 0.6% during the third quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

