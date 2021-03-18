Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCS. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VNBTrust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 0.6% during the third quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Barclays
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.