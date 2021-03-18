Barclays PLC Acquires 300,000 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 509.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of LexinFintech worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 634,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 63,941 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,515 shares during the period.

LexinFintech stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

LX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

